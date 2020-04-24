Call for PSNI to up patrols after second night of north Belfast trouble

An SDLP Belfast councillor has expressed concern and called for more police patrols after a second night of violence in the north of the city.

SDLP Oldpark representative, Councillor Paul McCusker said car tyres were slashed and items taken from cars in the Crumlin Road, Somerdale and Abbeydale areas.

The Oldpark Councillor said it was unacceptable residents faced disorder for a second night in a row

"Given the anxiety and fear already placed on people by the lockdown, this sort of reckless behaviour is completely unacceptable," he said.

“Given this is two nights in a row, I would urge the PSNI to step up patrols and support residents feel safer in their own homes.

"I would also urge anyone who may have any information to please contact the PSNI or Crimestoppers. Police are investigating suspected use of an electronic device to open cars and steal the contents.

"Those thugs behind these acts need to be caught as they clearly have no regard for their local community.”

Police on Facebook said they were investigating and asked residents in the area to check their cars to see if anything was taken.

They have been approached for further comment.