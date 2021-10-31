Call for review of Belfast Airbnbs over impact on residents

Councillors are calling for the regulation of Airbnbs in Belfast and a cap in certain areas, as they say the short-term home rentals are having a negative impact on many of the city’s residents and resulting in a growth in anti-social behaviour.

Airbnbs allow people to rent out their homes for short stays and have become popular across the UK and beyond in recent years.

SDLP councillor Gary McKeown has tabled a motion on the issue, seconded by Paul McCusker, to be debated at the November meeting of Belfast City Council (BCC).

The motion “notes with concern the unregulated proliferation of Airbnbs and similar types of short-term lets in Belfast and the impact this is having on communities”.

"In particular, council recognises the impact on residents through anti-social behaviour occurring at many such properties, the impact on the make-up and character of communities as properties previously used as residential homes are switched to short-term lets of this type, and the impact on both the affordability of properties and the availability of long-term tenancies in many areas.”

The motion urges the council to write to the Stormont Executive “requesting an urgent cross-departmental review of this issue, and the creation of a robust and effective regulatory and licensing system for properties intended for use as short-term lets of this type, including capacity to create areas of special concern where the number of properties authorised for such use can be capped to avoid an imbalance in housing diversity, affordability and availability”.

Airbnb, which was founded in the US in 2008, allows householders to advertise their homes for rent on its website and, in turn, it takes a cut of any bookings made.

The Belfast Telegraph looked on the Airbnb website for booking availability for a one-night stay this coming weekend. More than 40 Airbnbs were available across the city, ranging anywhere from £50 to more than £500 for the stay.

Because Airbnbs can drop off and on the site frequently – homeowners can put up their residence for rent whenever suits them, such as when they are on holiday – there is no way of telling exactly how many Airbnbs there are in Belfast, just how many are available on any given date.

According to MTB solicitors, Northern Ireland Tourist Board (NITB) rules mean that all tourist accommodation here must be certified by the NITB to ensure visitors can expect a minimum standard for any type of accommodation and they can be confident that the premises meet the required health and safety criteria.

It is illegal for someone in Northern Ireland to rent out their own rooms or apartments for short-term lets - those under 30 days - unless they are certified by NITB.

In a statement, Airbnb said Northern Ireland already has rules for tourist accommodation and the company recently put forward proposals for a “strengthened system to protect housing and promote the sustainable growth of home sharing that are being taken forward by the UK Government”.

“We take community concerns seriously and only a tiny fraction of local homes are rented on our platform. Airbnb is built on the foundation of helping local families afford their homes and the vast majority of Hosts share space in their own home with nearly half of UK Hosts saying that the additional income is an economic lifeline,” Airbnb said.

Airbnbs and other short-term stays in Belfast have made the headlines previously, such as back in April 2019 when a manager of a luxury riverside apartment in the east of the city spoke out after his his property was trashed by youths during a late night party, causing an estimated £40,000 worth of damage.