Call for review of sentencing framework

A former PSNI chief believes Northern Ireland must review its sentencing framework when it comes to the murder of police or prison officers killed while carrying out their duty.

In the Republic of Ireland, capital murder carries a minimum sentence of 40 years imprisonment for those convicted of killing a garda or prison officer.

In October, Aaron Brady (29) from Crossmaglen was sentenced to a minimum of 40 years imprisonment after being convicted of the capital murder of Garda Adrian Donohoe.

Reflecting on the 22-year jail sentence handed to Christopher Robinson, former PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Alan McQuillan said sentences are more lenient in Northern Ireland than the rest of the UK and Ireland.

Judges are bound by sentencing guidelines and must take into account mitigating circumstances as well as aggravating factors.

Mr McQuillan believes that capital murder is an "old designation" but a review into the sentencing of those who kill police and prison officers is needed.

"The key is to have a proper sentencing framework and that should have very severe sentences for the worst offenders," he said. "That's the case for the murder of civilians as well.

"I think the figures show that Northern Ireland sentences are significantly less than the UK and Ireland, in relation to a range of crimes.

"That's something we should look at but it should done in conjunction with the judges because they are making these decisions.

"They're not particularly easy decisions and above all we should protect the independence of the judiciary.

"The framework should be there but we should trust the judiciary to then operate within the framework."