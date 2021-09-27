Call for sexual harassment to be discussed in our schools

Uncomfortable listening: One of the harrowing videos about male violence being filmed by Three’s Theatre Company

Schools need to do more to raise awareness of sexual harassment in Northern Ireland, according to the organiser of a campaign group which has produced a series of videos on the issue.

Raise Your Voice collaborated with all-woman theatre company Three’s Theatre to create the videos based on personal testimonies from women who have suffered sexual abuse.

Helen Crickard from Raise Your Voice said the lobby group was formed after 2018’s rugby rape trial in Belfast forced conversations around the issue of sexual harassment in Northern Ireland. It has now delivered workshops to more than 1,000 people.

She said: “It was such a public trial and a group of about 3,000 of us had a private group on Facebook.

“It showed us how much pain and division there was around this issue and how much sexual harassment happens on a daily basis.

“It happens so regularly and there’s an acceptance of that.”

The Share Your Story initiative stemmed from a section of the group’s website that allows women to “get rid” of a story they may have carried for years without sharing with anyone.

“We need to talk about sexual harassment and the impact of it. Even the smallest things that might seem like not a lot to some people can have a big impact,” said Ms Crickard.

“We teamed up with Three’s Theatre and Anna Leckey and they were really understanding of the issues. They totally immersed themselves in it and learned off their lines so they could immerse themselves. They’re quite powerful,” she said.

Six videos are voiced by actors and chart harrowing details of coercive, controlling behaviour and unwanted sexual attention routinely faced by women in the home and from people both known to them and strangers.

Societal attitudes towards sexual harassment are changing and there is greater awareness of the issue, said Ms Crickard.

“People are now talking about misogyny whereas they wouldn’t have years ago. I hope that these stories go some way to remove the stigma for women who’ve been sexually harassed, that it’s never their fault and that layer of allowing that to happen allows the next layer of sexual violence to happen and it goes right up the pyramid of sexual violence,” she said.

But more can we done, particularly in the area of education for young people, she added.

“Unfortunately in schools they don’t cover consent and sexual harassment. I think there will be changes but they will come from students. You see students debating these issues so I think at the grassroots level for young people, they don’t take what we used to put up with.”

The videos were produced by Anna Leckey of Three’s Theatre Company, a group which had already produced a piece called ‘I Believe Her’ to start a conversation around male violence and the safety of women.

She said: “The stories are not a comfortable listen and range a spectrum of experiences, the actors and director handled them with care, and we hope they give a true and heartfelt representation of what women go through all the time.”

She added: “It’s only by speaking up and raising our voices will we get closer to women feeling safe. I’d encourage everyone to watch the videos and use them as a conversation starter. We can all do better.”