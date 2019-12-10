Call from member of public leads to £210k cannabis seizure in Belfast

A call from a concerned member of the public has led to the seizure of an estimated £210,000 worth of cannabis.

The phone call resulted in police recovering a package containing cannabis with an estimated street value of around £120,000 on Monday in the Knocknagoney area of east Belfast.

During a follow-up operation, a 49-year-old woman was arrested after police stopped a vehicle off the Newtownards Road.

She is currently in custody assisting with police enquiries.

The cannabis seized by police in Belfast

A related search of a house in off Victoria Street in Belfast city centre resulted in the recovery of almost £8,000 in cash and cannabis worth around £90,000.

Chief Inspector Christian Bradley thanked the member of the public who made the initial call to the police.

“As part of our ongoing Season’s Greetings operation, tackling street level drug dealing remains a priority for us. We are all too aware of the devastating effect that drugs have on individuals, their families and communities," he added.

“In the run up to Christmas we are sending a clear message that there is no space for illegal drug activity in our communities. Over the coming weeks we will be continuing operations focused on removing drugs from our streets and targeting drug dealers.

“Information from the public played a central role in helping us to target this operation and identify those responsible for drugs activity on our streets. You know your own area and you know what happens within it."

Anyone with any information regarding the supply of illegal drugs has been urged to contact police on 101.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.