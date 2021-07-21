Call me Papa: Eamonn shares photo of his first grandchild

Eamonn Holmes’ son Declan with the TV presenter’s first grandchild Emelia

Eamonn Holmes has shared a photo of his granddaughter Emelia after he became a grandfather for the first time.

The baby girl was born to Eamonn’s eldest child Declan (32) and his wife Jenny.

“Welcome to the world,” 61-year-old Eamonn said on social media, to the baby whose full name is Emelia Elizabeth Holmes.

“Just call me Papa.”

Posting on Instagram, the baby’s father Declan said girls are taking over the house but he and the couple’s pet dog Alfie “couldn’t be happier”. He told followers he was “so in love”.

Eamonn said: “My son Declan and his wife Jenny are the happy couple. Jenny gave birth to Emelia, who is 7lbs 6oz.

“So that’s my first grandchild, my mother is a great-grandmother now.”

Ruth then joked that “Grumps” would be an ideal name for him to be called by Emelia.

“We came up with Grumps, but he wasn’t too keen on that one,” she said.

But Eamonn said he’d prefer to be called Papa because people think he’s “too young” to be a grandfather.

“I’ve got people getting in touch with me about glamorous grandfather competitions and all sorts of things like that. But no, my friend Bill has anointed himself Papa and I like it.”