Call to compensate NI historical institutional abuse victims whose details made public in data breach

Executive Office accused of ‘stalling’ over offers of redress in class action

A campaigner has called for victims of abuse — whose details were made public in a data breach — to be properly compensated as the largest class action in Northern Ireland looks set for the High Court.

Personal details of victims of historical institutional abuse who had taken part in an inquiry led by the late judge Sir Anthony Hart were accidentally sent out via email in May 2020.

The email containing a newsletter revealed the names of recipients in a redress scheme in error.

It was sent on behalf of the Interim Advocate for victims and survivors of historical institutional abuse, the late Brendan McAllister, whose office has been accused of breaching GDPR and privacy rights.

An inquiry into the data breach found there had been a “procedural error” in the office of the victims’ advocate.

Those named in the leak had opted to remain anonymous during the Historical Institutional Abuse Inquiry.

The incident was described as a “massive breach of confidence” for victims, with their email addresses made visible to everyone who received the newsletter.

Mr McAllister, who passed away in December, apologised for the error, which was also reported to the Information Commissioner.

Campaigner Margaret McGuckin, who was a victim of historical abuse, said: “It is just once again having to fight with these people when it is not the victim’s fault.

“There were so many names on that list who hadn’t even told their families, secrets they’ve held a lifetime about their abuse.

“For the men especially, they spoke of feeling shame because they never wanted anyone to know their identity and that email was sent out hundreds of times and seen by so many people.

“There are people who never even told their partners about what happened to them when they were children in those institutions and were promised anonymity.”

The Executive Office (TEO) at Stormont, which oversees the advocate’s office, has already accepted responsibility for the breach.

While some of those impacted accepted payouts from TEO, the majority have yet to be compensated for the breach of privacy.

Claire McKeegan of Phoenix Law, who represents 89 victims in the class action data breach case, said her clients were once again being forced to fight through the courts.

“We are now two-and-a-half years on and the TEO have accepted liability but are stalling about making any offers to compensate victims and forcing them to go through yet another judicial review process,” she said.

“All of this is causing further harm to victims who had to fight for the redress scheme and now have to go to the High Court in the largest class action in Northern Ireland to get compensation for a data breach that should never have happened.

“This was a result of the failures to properly fund the office of the Interim Advocate and to properly train, monitor and oversee what it was doing.”

A TEO spokesperson said: “It is not appropriate to comment on ongoing legal matters.”