Calls for Co Down motorists to ‘slow down’ after local SDLP representative reveals ‘unthinkable’ near miss crash involving 12-year-old

Co Down motorists travelling on the busy Bangor Road near the Seapark have been urged to “slow down” by a local SDLP representative, who revealed a 12-year-old child had a near miss when crossing at a traffic light.

Deirdre Vaughan took to Twitter to share the “unthinkable” experience after being contacted by the mother of the child in question.

She explained the child had waited until the green man showed and went to cross the road, before a car “sped straight through the red light and almost hit this child”.

In her short clip posted online, the former Assembly Election candidate said she is contacted on a “regular basis” about traffic concerns on the road and said people needed to slow down “before the worst happens”.

"I am here near the Seapark traffic lights in Holywood, off the Bangor Road. I have been recently contacted by the mother of a 12-year-old child who was almost hit by a motorist while attempting to cross the road at these traffic lights,” she said.

"The child in question had rightly waited until the green man showed, but unfortunately a car sped straight through the red light and almost hit this child, which is absolutely unthinkable.”

"Unfortunately this is not an isolated incident. I am contacted on a regular basis about issues with traffic in this area. We all share the roads and we have a responsibility to be vigilant and obey the laws of the road.

"I am urging everyone to slow down and take care before the worst happens.”

In a reply to one user responding about the incident, Ms Vaughan confirmed the child was “very distressed at the time but thankfully unhurt”.

The PSNI has been contacted for a response.