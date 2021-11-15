Calls for Covid restrictions as NI health trust chief warns system ‘on the edge’

Three beds available for scores of patients

The British Medical Association (BMA) has called for coronavirus restrictions to be reintroduced following a night of “extreme pressure” at one Northern Ireland’s main hospitals, with a health trust chief executive warning the system was “on the edge”.

Shane Devlin, chief executive of the Southern Health and Social Care Trust said they were “extremely close” to declaring a major incident on Sunday given the pressures facing Craigavon Area Hospital’s A&E.

Ambulances were only accepted for immediate life-threatening circumstances and staff were asked to clock in for work if they could as the facility was operating above capacity.

At its peak there were 108 people in the emergency department with 32 people needing beds. Only three were available.

Speaking on Monday’s BBC Nolan Show, Dr Tom Black of BMA said: “We are saying restrictions need to come back, we need masks we need Covid passports, we need a clear message to the public that the health service is being overwhelmed and if you want a health service that’s going to be able to provide for you and your family we are going to have to tolerate more restrictions.”

He added that while he hopes that another lockdown is not introduced, he hopes that people will adhere to the public health message to reduce Covid levels.

“We’ve all suffered enough and there is a whole mental health issue at the back of all this which you are aware of as well and probably twice as many people with anxiety and stress and depression as before, so I hope we do not return to a full lockdown,” he said.

Southern Trust chief executive Shane Devlin said "serious decisions” had to be taken on Sunday evening.

“Our staff are absolutely exhausted, and that is not just our staff, it’s staff across all trusts, the ambulance service and primary care,” he told BBC’s Good Morning Ulster.

“The demand is so great in terms of the capacity that we have to serve the population.”

He added: “We did everything in our power to keep patients safe, and taking decision with the ambulance service is an extreme measure, so we were exceptionally close [to a major incident],” he said.

“With the level of Covid we have in our system at the minute, the system is absolutely on the edge, in Craigavon as well as other trusts.”

Mr Devlin added that the system, however, would not have been able to cope if they had declared a major incident.

“If we were to call a major incident it would mean moving patients to other hospitals, and the system just wouldn’t be able to cope with that at the minute because there wouldn’t be anywhere to move patients to. The system is at full capacity,” he said.

Across the two hospitals in the Southern Area Trust, in Daisy Hill and Craigavon, there are currently 141 Covid inpatients, with 123 of these being treated at Craigavon.

“These patients are extremely sick,” said Mr Devlin.

“Covid patients stay on average three times longer than a normal medical patient, meaning our resources are dramatically reduced.

“The majority of those who have been exceptionally unwell are unvaccinated, but even if you are vaccinated you have to remember that you can still get Covid and pass Covid on so it is important that people adhere to the regulations of face masks and hand washing.”

There is an average of between 7% and 8% of all health staff off sick at the minute, 3% above the normal average.

“This is not necessarily because of Covid but it still causes pressure on the system,” said Mr Devlin.

As well as staff shortages, the trust is short 513 domiciliary care packages.

“This means that over 500 patients would be able to leave hospital, if we could find the appropriate domiciliary care packages,” he said.

Mr Devlin added that he is “very concerned” about the winter months ahead.

“If Covid levels were lower, then hospitals in the Southern Trust and other trusts would be able to meet the demands of winter pressures and operate at normal capacity,” he said.

“Every single part of the system is running at an almighty pace, everyone is stretched to the limit and there is no doubt about it, the capacity we have cannot meet the demands that we are facing into this winter.

“That is obviously exacerbated by Covid.”