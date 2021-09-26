Calls for exhumation of Michael Collins’ body to finally determine republican leader’s assassin

Campaigners are calling for a new autopsy of former IRA leader Michael Collins' remains to identify his killer.

New calls to exhume Michael Collins’ body have been made by campaigners in a quest to find who murdered the Irish republican leader 99 years ago.

A bullet to the head was the cause of Collins’ death, on August 22, 1922, in Co Cork, during Ireland’s War of Independence.

However, the shooter was never caught and as the the centenary of Collins’ assassination nears, history enthusiasts are prompting for a new autopsy of his remains.

Paddy Cullivan, who has created a film on the historic Irish figure, told the Guardian: “We should exhume the body and find out the nature of the wounds, otherwise we’ll be talking about this for another century.

“It’s incredible that the most important man in Ireland at that time doesn’t get an inquest or a death certificate. The whole thing is beyond strange.”

In an upcoming documentary called Cold Case Collins, the Republic of Ireland’s state broadcaster, RTE, has lined up detectives, academics, psychologists and the retired state pathologist Professor Marie Cassidy to examine the evidence.

Collins led the original Irish Republican Army (IRA) against British forces during Ireland's War of Independence between 1919 and 1921.

He entered into negotiations with the British after his guerrilla war efforts brought them to a stalemate, ending with a treaty that kept 26 of Ireland's 32 counties within the Republic, while the other six became Northern Ireland.

However, some IRA members refused to accept the deal and a civil war broke out.

Collins was shot aged 31 while on an inspection tour of Munster where he was also searching for peace negotiations with IRA leaders opposed to the treaty.

His ambush has been a mystery for nearly a century due to the lack of an inquiry, death certificate and a lost autopsy report.

Some believe anti-treaty leader Eamon de Valera, who went on to be the taoiseach and president of the Republic, to be involved with the killing as he was in the area at the time.

Many assume a skilled sniper to be the gunman, as the shot was fired at dusk with poor visibility and from more than 150 metres away.

A further theory claims British intelligence orchestrated the killing to stop Collins from overturning the newly formed Northern Ireland, which remained under British rule.

Some think one of Collins' comrades who had been drinking, shot him by mistake or as part of a conspiracy by rivals, and others say it was a lucky shot or a ricochet.

In the 1980s, a former IRA member publicly maintained that the killer was Denis “Sonny” O’Neill, a marksman who served in the British army during WWI before joining the anti-treaty IRA.

But academic-turned documentarian Paddy Cullivan casted doubt on O’Neill’s capacity to carry out such an operation, after sifting through German and British archives that revealed he returned home from the trenches with a 40% disability to his right arm.