Calls for MLAs to ‘return to work’ after Co Down sewage leak threatens to flow into River Lagan

A Lagan River councillor has called on MLAs to “return to work” and tackle the issues causing “raw sewage” flowing into local waterways.

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Councillor Kyle Savage said someone must be held accountable for the raw sewage leaking from a sewer near the Drumlin Road in Donaghcloney that will end up flowing into local waterways and ultimately to the River Lagan.

“Yet again we are seeing raw sewage flowing into the local waterways and leading into the River Lagan,” he said.

“This is happening all too regularly now with the last major leak occurring only a few months ago.

“Someone has to be held to account, we cannot afford for this to continue and our rivers and farmland to be contaminated like this.

“As I have said before, if it was a farmer responsible for this, they would be dragged through the courts. When our MLAs finally get back to work I call on them to get this sorted ASAP.”

A spokesperson for NI Water confirmed its teams have been dealing with a sewer blockage on the Drumlin Road in Donaghcloney and have asked the public to only flush the three Ps – pee, poo and paper down their toilets.

“NI Water staff have been on site dealing with a sewer blockage at Drumlin Road, Donaghcloney,” said the spokesperson.

“This incident has occurred because inappropriate items were flushed and dumped into the sewer. It is proving to be a challenging process for the team, with additional resources and equipment required to dislodge the blockage.

“The damage caused by this blockage was totally preventable. We would appeal to the public to only flush the three Ps – pee, poo and paper. No amount of investment in our sewers will stop out of sewer flooding if blockages caused by sanitary items, baby wipes and cotton buds occur.

“Help us keep your sewers flowing by putting these items in the bin.”