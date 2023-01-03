Calls for new planning laws to curb holiday homes on north coast amid population concerns

A new report by the local council has found a high rate of second homes in the north coast area.

A Northern Ireland council has called for a change in planning laws in a bid to control the number of holiday homes on the north coast.

A report by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council estimates that up to half of properties in Portballintrae are second homes.

It also estimates that 31% of houses in Cushendun are holiday properties which is leading to growing concerns about the impact of house prices and young people being forced out of the area.

The local authority has warned the issue is "unregulated and difficult to control" and is seeking to make homeowners get planning permission before changing a property from a permanent dwelling to a second home.

Councillors plan to raise the issue with the Department for Infrastructure.

As many as 2,700 second homes are expected to be purchased in the borough by 2030.

Around 23% of properties in Portstewart are believed to be second homes.

The council report said the difficulty of purchasing homes at affordable prices is “resulting in older populations” and has an impact on labour resources and declining populations."

It also "identified issues of loneliness for permanent residents in affected settlements, particularly where the population is older".

However the report also reveals that councillors were told that holiday homes have a positive effect and attract tourism to area generating extra income for properties owned by locals.

The paper emphasised that there was no evidence that the issue of second homes is the sole reason for high property prices.

But it also stated that Northern Ireland “is lagging behind the approach by other governments in tackling the issue of second homes."

A DfI spokesperson said existing planning legislation does not seek to regulate second homes and that councils can prepare bespoke local policies to address issues.

“To date a local policy approach has been favoured as the demand for second homes and holiday lets and associated issues are not concerns for all councils,” they said.

“The Strategic Planning Policy Statement (SPPS) states that local development plans prepared by councils should ‘zone land or include policy, as appropriate, to reflect the local need resulting from the demand for second homes’.

"Councils are also responsible for determining all planning applications for housing development in their areas. Relevant provisions within the Department’s regional policy and guidance, such as the SPPS and Planning Policy Statement 7: Quality Residential Environments must be taken into account by planning authorities in plan-making and decision-taking.”

The spokesperson said the department is aware of legislative approaches elsewhere adding: "There are currently no plans for such an approach here and extensive policy development would be required to determine whether similar approaches would be appropriate for the North.”