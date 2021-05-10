Calls for Nichola Mallon to ‘take control’ as driving test booking system struggles under demand

Demand for the driving test booking system was significant on Monday

There have been calls for the infrastructure minister Nichola Mallon to “take control”, after the reopening of practical driving test bookings was beset by technical issues on Monday.

The resumption of practical driving test booking for all customers opened at 10am on Monday morning, with around 8,000 people waiting in an online queue when the portal went live on the Driver & Vehicle Agency (DVA) website.

By the afternoon it had risen to over 12,000, with the system being “paused” at one point, as a result of technical issues, according to the website.

An estimated 22,000 people are believed to be waiting for a practical test date in Northern Ireland.

On Friday, Nichola Mallon admitted it had been a “frustrating time” for learner drivers over the Covid-19 pandemic.

The minister also called for “continued patience” from customers when trying to book, adding that “the DVA will be releasing more slots as additional resources become available”.

Customers affected by the restrictions and who had their appointments cancelled were initially given first access to the booking system at the end of April, before all other customers on Monday morning.

The DVA plans to release additional slots in September and October to provide further capacity.

Four new temporary test centres in Belfast, Cookstown, Coleraine and Omagh will also be opening later this month.

The resumption of practical test booking on Monday was not without its problems, with some taking to social media complaining about long delays and crashing on the DVA website.

Online booking queue for practical driving tests on DVA website

One Belfast woman tweeted: ”I have been waiting to book my practical driving test since October 2020.

“The system reopened this morning and I have been queueing since then... but now: Queue paused for over an hour.”

While Michelle from Belfast said: “Got accepted into a queue at 10am to book a driving test as number 3348. 4 and a half hours later the queue has paused at number 172. Am I gonna [sic] be able to book a test or get booted off?”

Aaron on Twitter wrote: “Sat from 9:30am in the queue to book a driving test for the website to crash once my payment was processing... unreal.”

Chair of the Assembly’s infrastructure committee, Michelle McIlveen urged the minister Nichola Mallon to “take control”.

“Those attempting to book a test today were faced with queues of up to 11,000 people ahead of them. I also received reports of the system crashing, forcing people to restart the process,” the DUP MLA said.

“This is all indicative of a system under significant strain.

“Previous announcements in relation to priority booking for those with theory test certificates were welcome, but this does not appear sufficient to deal with the overall problem.

“If the Minister is still confident in her plans then she should publish the data in relation to the number of people attempting to access the booking system, the number of tests currently being allocated and the number of customers passing their theory test who are also coming onto the system.

“There are young people who are unable to take up employment opportunities because they cannot obtain their driving licence.

“Delay will only make the situation worse so the Minister should revisit her plan quickly and outline steps to ensure people can obtain a driving test within a reasonable period of time."

A spokesperson for the Department for Infrastructure said: “The Driver and Vehicle Agency’s (DVA) driving test booking system opened to all customers at 10am this morning, Monday 10 May. Statements claiming the system crashed are not correct.

"As anticipated, there has been significant demand for bookings and while there were some technical issues, which resulted in the queue being paused for a short period of time, these were quickly resolved.

"The online booking service remains open and we are pleased that thousands of customers have successfully booked an appointment today. The queue management system will remain in place to manage the demand and keep the system working.

"DFI remains committed to minimising disruption and ensuring the DVA’s plan for the restoration of services is in hand, however, all driving test services across these islands are experiencing high demand with longer than usual waiting times and we would ask customers for their continued patience as we continue to work hard to keep our staff and customers safe.”