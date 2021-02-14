Calls for PSNI to investigate 'sinister' Co Derry posters

There have been calls for police to investigate the posters

Politicians have called on police to investigate "sinister" posters that appeared in two Londonderry towns overnight, one of which features a woman holding a gun.

The poster, which appears to be influenced by early UVF posters, was mounted in Agivey Court in Garvagh on Saturday night.

It depicts a female figure holding a rifle underneath the phrase "Ulster 1912 - 2021?", while below it states "Deserted. Well - I can stand alone" and "time to decide!". Another poster beneath states: "Scrap NI protocol".

Read more 'Overlooked': loyalists behind posters tell of frustrations with protocol and insist there are no paramilitary links to campaign

Two other posters found in Garvagh and Aghadowey read: "Not then, not now - no Irish Sea border" and "Loyalist Garvagh will never accept a border in the Irish Sea".

Under the UK's Brexit agreement with the EU, the Northern Ireland protocol has led to checks on goods coming from Britain into ports here. It's created a de facto Irish Sea trade border, angering unionists and loyalists.

The posters have been condemned by Sinn Fein and the SDLP, who have called on the PSNI to investigate.

Sinn Fein MLA Caoimhe Archibald said: "One of the posters that was erected in Garvagh included what appears to be replicas of a historical poster of the 1912 period when thousands of guns were illegally landed in Ireland by the UVF.

"The addition of the term ‘Time to Decide’ is seen by many as a call to repeat the use of the gun in modern day Irish politics," she said.

"The police need to investigate those responsible for the erection of these posters and their motivation."

She called on leadership within unionism to condemn the posters and the threats they contain. "There can be no succour given to those who would make threats or use violence."

SDLP MLA for the area Cara Hunter called for "cool heads" after the posters were erected. "I was disturbed to hear of sinister posters being erected in the towns of Garvagh and Aghadowey over the weekend," she said.

"The insinuation that violence may return is worrying and deeply unhelpful."

"There is no place for violence in Irish politics and posters such as those which have been erected only serve to increase community tensions," she added.

"I am urging calm and cool heads. I have reached out to the local PSNI leadership to seek a meeting with them," she said.

The PSNI has been contacted for a comment.