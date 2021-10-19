Calls for review into ‘spiking’ legislation after Derry teen hospitalised

Police in Derry are appealing for anyone who believes they had their drink spiked while out in the city centre last weekend to contact them, after a teenage girl was hospitalised on Saturday night.

The PSNI said that on October 16, colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service took a teenage girl, who believed that her drink had been spiked, to hospital from the Foyle Street area.

SDLP assembly member Sinead McLaughlin has since called on justice minister, Naomi Long for a review into legislation following social media claims from a Derry woman who said her daughter told her of five ‘spiking’ incidents in one bar on Saturday night.

Nicola Duddy added that she personally had her drink spiked at a city centre bar in May this year.

A new type of spiking has also been reported, which involves women being “jabbed” with a needle, containing a drug which renders them unconscious or semi-conscious before they are sexually assaulted.

In a written assembly question, Ms McLaughlin asked whether the minister "will review legislation to increase protection for women given the reported increase in the number who have had their drinks spiked in bars, or who have been forcibly injected with drugs in ways that are intended to cause them physical harm or facilitate sexual assault".

The Foyle MLA additionally questioned if the minister would review legislation covering oversight, training and regulation of bar door staff given the reported increase in incidents.

Police Inspector McManus said: “We are aware of a related post on social media, which states that several individuals had their drinks spiked in the city during the weekend.

"Drink-spiking can, of course, result in the most serious of harm. I’m keen to encourage the individuals, and indeed anyone who believes they have been the victim of drink-spiking, to make a report to police by contacting 101.”