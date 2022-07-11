Calls for unionist leadership after election posters and sectarian slogan appear on Belfast bonfire

Election posters belonging to People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll and SDLP representative Paul Doherty have been placed on a loyalist bonfire in Belfast.

The images appear alongside a board displaying the sectarian slur ‘KAT’.

Police have said numerous complaints were made about the burning of flags and emblems which are being investigated to determine whether crimes have been committed.

Bonfires are traditionally lit on July 11 ahead of the Twelfth celebrations.

This year’s events have been overshadowed by the death of John Steele who fell from a 50 foot pyre in Larne.

Election posters have now appeared on the Glencairn bonfire with one of those targeted calling for unionist leaders to “call it out”.

SDLP West Belfast representative and Paul Doherty said: “It’s extremely disappointing to see my election posters alongside this sectarian message on an eleventh night bonfire.

“While I respect everyone’s right to celebrate their culture in their own way, we regularly see posters of nationalist representatives and hate speech on these bonfires and we need leaders in the unionist community to call it out and put a stop to it once and for all.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Mr Doherty, founder of a food bank in the area, added: “I have also heard concerns about the building of this bonfire so close to the local community centre and would ask those taking part to ensure that this bonfire passes off as safely as possible with no damage caused to the local community or surrounding areas.

“As both a community worker and local political representative I have engaged with people from all sides of our community, helped them and worked alongside them to build a better life for everyone here.

“I know that the messages on this bonfire do not represent the views of people in this area and my door is always open to anyone who needs help or wants to work alongside me to tackle the issues blighting our communities.”

Mr Carroll also condemned the behaviour saying it is “incredibly disappointing and saddening” to see his election posters, and the images of other political representatives, being burned on bonfires.

''Unfortunately there has been a deafening silence from many Unionist politicians in the face of this kind of sectarian intimidation. It is time for leadership, and to demand an end to this provocation,” he said.

''People Before Profit has a proud history of standing up to sectarianism on both sides of the divide. We have been instrumental in building unity across communities, through our campaign work over the years.”

The west Belfast MLA continued: ''We will not be deterred from this important work by a sectarian minority attempting to drag us to the past. Our aim is to build a socialist political tradition which relegates sectarianism totally.

''Now more than ever we need working class solidarity and unity to push back against the cost of living crisis, and seek to genuinely better the lot of all working class people.

''We would appeal to those who are plagued with sectarian imagery and political posters hoisted for burning, to reject such provocations and join the fightback against sectarianism.''

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Meanwhile, in east Londonderry and Derry City Irish tri-colours and election posters belonging to nationalist/republican MLAs were placed on bonfires.

Sinn Fein MLA for east Derry, Caoimhe Archibald said: “The burning of flags & election posters on bonfires is wrong, deeply offensive & a hate crime.

“I’ve reported this to the PSNI.

“There’s an onus on unionist political & community leaders to stand up against displays of sectarian hatred & make it clear there is no place for them.”

Her party colleague and member of the policing board, Gerry Kelly, highlighted “hate crimes” and the need for “safeguarding regulations"

“The burning of flags, posters and effigies on bonfires is wrong, deeply offensive and is a hate crime,” he said.

“Sinn Féin has reported a number of hate crimes to the PSNI related to bonfires.

“There is an onus on unionist political and community leaders to stand up against these displays of sectarian hatred and make it clear that there is no place for them in this society.

“It is also deeply concerning that some of the bonfire builders are warning people that some bonfires they intend to light are unsafe.

“This highlights the need for safeguarding regulations which has become an imperative.

“No bonfire should pose a threat to the safety of people, property or the environment.”

SDLP MLA Cara Hunter, whose posters were also visible, echoed those views adding the “normalisation” of these types of bonfires is a “sad reflection” of where we are today.

“It’s about time leaders from the unionist community stepped up and called this out for what it is - blatant sectarianism. It needs to stop.”

The PSNI said it has received a number of complaints relating to flags, effigies, election posters and other emblems being placed on bonfires.

Police are gathering evidence in respect of these complaints and will review to establish whether offences have been committed.