Calls for VAT to be cut from energy bills in Northern Ireland to help with cost of living crisis

The price of oil and gas has skyrocketed in the last year. Photo credit: Jacob King/PA Wire

There have been calls for VAT on energy bills to be cut to help households struggling with the rising cost of living.

Ulster Unionist MLA Andy Allen wrote to Michael Gove, Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, over the issue back on January 11, which he said is pushing families "beyond the brink". He is yet to receive a response.

Northern Ireland has the highest dependence on oil for home heating of any country in western Europe.

Due to global supply chain issues, among other factors, the price of oil and gas has skyrocketed in the last year. Electricity prices have also increased dramatically.

In his letter to Mr Gove, Mr Allen said: "I write as the UK is in the midst of a cost of living crisis with many households struggling to afford the basic commodity of fuel due to the sharp increases in the cost of energy to implore you to work with your colleagues to cut the VAT on energy bills.

"Across the United Kingdom, devolved Governments have taken different approaches to providing support in response to the cost of living crisis; however, these measures could be further complemented through the removal of VAT on energy. Whilst this step alone will not address the hardship, it would be helpful in the context of wider intervention."

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, the Ulster Unionist communities spokesperson said, for quite some time now, it has been clear that many households right across Northern Ireland and indeed the UK are being "pushed beyond the brink by the spiralling cost of living crisis".

"In response, Government must do all that it can to both tackle the spiralling costs and provide support for individuals and families," he said.

"There have been various support schemes announced so far that will go some way to provide support, however, there is no doubt more can and should be done to provide further support.

"I previously wrote to the Minister for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities back on 11th January to encourage the UK Government to cut VAT on energy. Whilst this step alone will not address the hardship, it would be helpful in the context of wider intervention for many."

UUP leader Doug Beattie said this week that, as he understands it, the Northern Ireland Protocol prevents Chancellor Rishi Sunak from reducing VAT on energy costs in Northern Ireland. He said that, while he would prefer the UK Government being able to take a unilateral decision the issue, given that many are struggling now, he would urge immediate action at a UK/EU level.

“The UK Government is well aware of the issue and I discussed this directly with the UK Ambassador to the EU when I was in Brussels last week," he said in a statement.

"They are actively considering how it can help ease the pressures on households across the United Kingdom. Having visited the EU Commission recently and spent 90 minutes talking to Maros Sefcovic it was clear he is also well across the issue. Indeed having met him in Brussels, discussed this issue and wrote to him on Saturday, it was heartening that he responded positively within hours of my letter being sent.

"He gave a commitment to raise it next week as discussions on the Protocol continue between UK Government and EU negotiating teams. I would urge them to put this to the top of their list for immediate action.

“This is not the time for ideology as our people have to choose between eating or heating or being unable to afford to run their car to get to work due to petrol prices. This is a time for grown up politics without partisan viewpoints."

TUV leader Jim Allister added: “Whereas the excise duty on fuel is fixed, irrespective of the pump price, the higher the price goes the more VAT the government collects, because it is 20% on the end price.

“While vat on some energy commodities, home fuel oil and electric, is capped at 5%, the same could and should be done on fuel prices. In that way HMG could have an immediate and positive impact on runaway fuel prices.

“In Northern Ireland we have the added restriction of the Protocol keeping us under the EU’s VAT regime (Art 8), and, thereby there is a prohibition on reducing vat below the EU’s minimum diktat of 5%. Hence, the absurdity that if the Chancellor decided to remove vat from fuel and electricity, we could not benefit because it is the EU’s writ, not HMG’s writ that rules our vat. Yet another reason why the iniquitous Protocol must go.”

Meanwhile, it has emerged that UK drivers have been hit by the steepest weekly hike in fuel prices in at least 18 years due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The average price of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts rose from 149.2p on February 28 to 153.0p on Monday, according to the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS).

Average diesel prices rose from 153.4p to 158.6p over the same period.

The weekly increases of 3.8p for petrol and 5.2p for diesel are the largest in records dating back to June 2003.