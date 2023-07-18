Calls not connecting to non-urgent 101 number

The Police Service of Northern Ireland is working to restore service on its non-urgent call service.

The PSNI said it is currently experiencing “temporary technical issues” with calls not connecting on the non-urgent 101 number.

It said: “Urgent repair work is currently underway to fix this issue.”

The 999 number is still working but should only be used in an emergency.

Members of the public can also still submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact police on an alternative number at 028 90650222.

The PSNI apologised for any inconvenience this may cause.