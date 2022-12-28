Calls to GP out-of-hours services in west of NI quadrupled on Christmas Eve compared to last year, reveals senior medic

A senior doctor in Northern Ireland has revealed the amount of calls to western GP out-of-hours services on Christmas Eve quadrupled compared to last year.

Dr Tom Black, chair of the British Medical Association in Northern Ireland, said there was 640 calls to western urgent care on December 24 and said there was more than 600 calls each day across the Christmas weekend.

Speaking to BBC NI’s Good Morning Ulster programme, Dr Black said he expects GPs to have their “busiest day we have ever seen” on Wednesday when normal services resume following the festive period and claimed it is “the most difficult time” he has ever experienced in the health service.

“We are certainly looking at record numbers of patients attending GP services,” he said.

“The most striking number is probably western urgent care that looks after the west of Northern Ireland. There were 158 calls on Christmas Eve last year and this year there were 640, so that has quadrupled the number.

“That pressure maintained right through the weekend, with over 600 calls each day and we have seen similar pressures in Belfast and other areas. There are huge numbers of patients ringing and attending the GP out-of-hour services.

“Western urgent care would be the likes of Derry, Omagh, Enniskillen... that would cover the areas around that, it is about 17% of the population of Northern Ireland.

“The one that has caused a lot of concern over the last few weeks is the Group A Strep, commonly known as Strep A. Parents are very worried about their children with sore throats, temperatures and rashes.

“We have also seen an increase in the Covid infections.

“Extraordinary pressures are because we have seen a confluence of extraordinary numbers of infections peaking at this time all different things coming at the same time.”

It comes amid increasing pressure within the Northern Ireland health service and a warning on Tuesday that health trusts were “extremely busy”.

The Belfast Trust, Southern Trust and Western Trust all released statements speaking about the pressures in emergency departments.

Warning of the scale of the crisis before Christmas, chief medical officer Sir Michael McBride said he had serious concerns about the ability of the health service to get through the winter.

When asked if he was concerned patients could come to harm amid the pressures, Dr Black said medical staff will “do their best” for all patients.

“I think the health service as we know it has been overwhelmed, it has been for the last 2 months maybe since the end of September and we have really struggled to keep things going,” he added.

“We are trying to prioritise and make sure the most vulnerable and sickest are being seen. That is not what we normally represent as the national health service in Northern Ireland.

“The phone lines [are] open, 8.30am is when the GP services are back open and fully running. Today will probably be the busiest day we have ever seen.

“What we have to do today is do the best we can for as many people as we can.

“We are doing our very best to listen to the hundreds of calls and find the three or four with meningitis appendicitis... you are listening very carefully to try and make sure all the very young children, all the very old people and all the clinically vulnerable people are seen.

“Everybody will do their best. That is what the public would expect from us. Three years of this now... you could not have imagined this. It is just the most difficult time ever in the health service.”