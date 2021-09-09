Calls to preserve Barry’s hobby horses as tribute to longest-serving employee Colm Quinn

As the iconic Portrush tourist destination Barry’s Amusements permanently closes its doors following the sale of the business, many locals and holidaymakers are questioning what will happen to some of the popular attractions which helped to create treasured childhood memories over the past century.

These include the ghost train, rollercoaster and of course the specially commissioned hobby horse dedicated to Barry’s longest-serving and best-loved employee, Colm Quinn.

Affectionately known as the ‘Hobby Horse Man’, Colm worked in Barry’s for more than 60 years, and when he died in 2015 aged 79, more than 4,000 people got in touch to pay tribute to him.

At the time, Colm’s brother, Tommy, said the dedication of a new hobby horse was a “wonderful gesture” by the Trufelli family.

Fans of the amusements have now taken to social media to surmise what has happened to the hobby horses and commemorative plaque to Colm following its closure.

One asked: “Wonder what they have done with Colm’s horse and the plaque off the wall, I hope it has been given to the family.”

Another said: “When my daughter was a teenager, she worked on the hobby horses with Colm and to her he was Mr Barry’s. A lovely, kind man. I hope some lasting tribute can be sorted.”

The communications company dealing with Barry’s enquiries said: “The family (Trufelli) will be consulting with Colm’s family”.

UUP councillor Norman Hillis admitted he was “personally gutted” at the closure of Barry’s but said it would be a “brilliant idea to preserve this piece of history”.

“One of my first childhood memories is of Barry’s fancy dress parade during the year of the Queen’s coronation in 1953,” he said.

“It has been such a big part of Portrush for many generations, not only for people from the area but people from all over Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.”

Mr Hillis said that Colm Quinn was a “total gentleman” and holds fond memories of taking his own children to the hobby horses, where Colm was always found.

“He was a major personality of the amusements and I think it’s a brilliant idea to try to preserve the hobby horses as a unit, it holds some major historic value,” he said.

“The question, however, is where to put it?”

Willie Gregg, manager at the Harbour Bar in Portrush, suggested there should be some memorabilia from Barry’s placed publicly for the community to enjoy and remember happy times at the amusements.

“It would be a lovely gesture if there was some part of Barry’s put somewhere publicly, perhaps just one of the hobby horses because many things came and went over the years, but the hobby horses remained,” he said.

“And Mr Quinn is just as famous as the hobby horses themselves; he’s witnessed proposals, birthdays and many special occasions at Barry’s and looked after those horses as if they were his own.

“There isn’t a member of any family in Northern Ireland who does not have special memories at Barry’s, so I feel something should be kept to help remember it.”

The Trufelli family said last week that they had sold the attraction and the deal meant the closure of the business.

They said: “As a family, we understand what a special place Barry’s held in many people’s hearts for almost a century. We hope you cherish your memories as much as we do.”

Opened in 1926, the family had hoped to sell Barry’s as a going concern. But in May, they advertised the 2.23-acre site as a development opportunity with an asking price of £2.75m.

It has been reported that property magnate and former KFC tycoon Michael Herbert, one of Northern Ireland’s richest men, is the new owner and has plans to build apartments.