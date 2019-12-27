Calum Best's joy at receiving dad George's memorabilia

Calum Best has spoken of his joy after receiving his first piece of his father's memorabilia.

In a post on social media, Calum said he has never owned any memorabilia belonging to his dad George, the Northern Ireland and Manchester United legend who passed away in 2005, but he is "happy and blessed" with his name and legacy.

He said, however, he has always wanted to own something belonging to his dad.

On Boxing Day, the 38-year-old received his wish when his aunt Lyndy gifted him a cap from George's Northern Ireland playing days in 1965-66.

Posting on Instagram, Calum said he was "blown away" by the present.

"This absolute gem of a piece of my father's history is now in my possession to share with my family and take even more pride in his legacy, that piece of something I wanted so bad for no other reason than the love for my father, has now come home to me," he wrote.

"The story goes [that] my dad came home from playing a game and gave the cap to my grandad on my mom's side, he passed, then my grandma kept it in storage for all these years to finally be found 45 years later by my aunt, who was cleaning through storage where she lives in northern California and wanted to pass it onto me for Xmas."

Calum said he "can't wait" to research the piece and find out more about its origins.