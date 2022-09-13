Camilla Club: Queen Consort will ‘always be welcome in Bangor’ after surprise visit to reading group named in her honour

A women’s reading group has said Queen Consort Camilla will “always be welcome in Bangor” after she paid a surprise visit to their Camilla Club last year.

The club, a reading group, was established in 2019 and was named in honour of the then-Duchess of Cornwall.

Alison Blayney, the executive director of Kilcooley Women’s Centre in Bangor told the BBC they weren’t aware that Camilla would be stopping by but that they were “thrilled she took the time” to do so.

“It was absolutely delightful,” Alison told BBC’s Good Morning Ulster show.

“We knew that Camilla was the patron of the National Literacy Trust and she had just established her own Reading Room book club, to encourage people to fall in love with reading around the world”.

The Queen Consort’s Reading Room book series, which the dedicated Instagram page explains, allows readers to “discover new books each season and meet the extraordinary people who create them.”

While acting as guest editor of Country Life magazine earlier this year, Camilla had written in the publication that the award-winning book, and now Hollywood film Where the Crawdads Sing, reminds her of Northern Ireland.

She wrote: “As a side note — and perhaps unusually, for a story set in North Carolina — this book now always reminds me of Northern Ireland. Last year, I received a lovely letter from a lady in Kilcooley, telling me about her book club, which had been, in part, inspired by my Reading Room. I was deeply touched that they had called the book club ‘The Camilla Club’.”

Alison said the book had been one of the Camilla Club’s favourite recommendations from the Queen Consort.

“We had to control them from reading on instead of waiting until we had our Zoom meeting,” she added.

“We have recently written to the Queen Consort not only to congratulate her on her recent elevation, but to wish her the best for the future and to remind her where we are, that she's always welcome in Bangor, and to keep visiting Northern Ireland.”

Camilla will accompany King Charles III on his first visit to Northern Ireland as monarch on Tuesday, where they will visit Hillsborough Castle in Co Down, the royal residence here, for several engagements, including a private audience with Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris.

Charles and Camilla will then travel to St Anne’s Cathedral in Belfast where they will attend a service of reflection for the life of the Queen.

They will then undertake a walkabout at Writers’ Square before leaving Northern Ireland.