Camp Dalfest 2023 reveals line-up ahead of tickets going on sale

At the launch of Camp DalFest ahead of this year’s festival at Glenarm Castle; Neal McClelland from Downtown Radio, Lindsey Munnoch from Randox and promoter Nigel Campbell.

The line-up for Camp Dalfest 2023 has been revealed ahead of the summer festival in Co Antrim.

‘Randox Presents Camp Dalfest’ is set to return to Glenarm Castle with a star-studded schedule on July 15-16.

It will see pop band sensation The Vamps, Eurovision phenomenon Sam Ryder, Brit Award winners Blue, 90s disco star Sophie Ellis-Bextor take to the stage.

Indie pop rock trio Scouting For Girls and Scottish star KT Tunstall have also been confirmed to be taking part in one Northern Ireland’s most popular family friendly festivals.

Organisers hope to build on the success of last year’s sell out event and ensure the castle walls reverberate to the sound of music from top acts and heartthrob sensations.

Nigel Campbell said: “In the days after our festival, the team and myself always ask the question; how can we better it next year?

"I am pleased to say that this year we have that question answered with the line-up of acts we have secured. From the many amazing household name performers and bands right through to a mix of new and local talent and a full programme of entertainment for all the family.

"We are beyond excited. We have worked tirelessly since last July and listened to your feedback and suggestions and believe you will not be disappointed this year.

Camp Dalfest 2023 line-up

“I can go one step further and say this is our best roster of acts since the festival started which can be enjoyed by young and old. We pride ourselves in hosting a family focussed event and we would like to encourage families to come along and enjoy a weekend break at this spectacular setting with lots to see and do for all the family, where the breath-taking scenery and open spaces complements this quality festival.”

This year’s Camp Dalfest will also include a mini festival of entertainment for kids including a ‘Diaper Derby’, TikTok Party, McDonald’s Fun Football, Gaming Grotto and the famous ‘Raver Tots’ with child-friendly music and dance.

Global YouTube sensation ‘Blippi’ is also set to make a special appearance.

The very best of Northern Ireland talent will also be showcased throughout he weekend.

Cool FM DJ Pete Snodden will be playing some of the biggest tunes on the main stage where Brooke Scullion will perform her 2022 Eurovision entry for Ireland.

Up-and-coming local talent will play on a number of stages including The Florentinas who’ve been signed by Gary Lightbody’s management company.

Randox COO David Ferguson said: “We are delighted to support Randox presents Camp Dalfest 2023 as headline sponsor.

"This is our fourth year of participation and it just gets better and better.

"During the festival we will welcome the opportunity to spread the message of preventative healthcare – utilising innovative diagnostic technologies to assist us to live healthier lives for longer, to make the most of such great events, and life’s opportunities, well into the future.

"We would really like to congratulate the organisers. The range of acts and activities is outstanding and there is something here for everyone to enjoy at one of Northern Ireland’s premier locations. Do call and see us at Randox presents Camp Dalfest 2023 – it promises to be a wonderful occasion, and one to remember for a long time to come.”

An exquisite array of local produce, food and drink, street food, comedy, craft stalls, festival markets and a fun fair promises to offer something for everyone to enjoy within the spectacular grounds of the Castle.

Limited first release camping, weekend and day tickets go on sale this Friday at 9am.