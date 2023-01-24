Campaign group say ‘Enough is Enough’ over A5 road that has claimed 44 lives since 2007

Former Tyrone footballer Kevin Hughes, whose brother and sister lost their lives in separate road accidents in the county, spoke at the event

The reaction to 21-year-old John Rafferty's tragic death in October 2022 saw the roots of the campaign take hold

Enough is Enough chairperson Niall McKenna addresses the crowd at Monday night's official launch

A need for a new dual carriageway to replace the current A5 road between Aughnacloy and Derry is “very obvious”, the chairperson of a newly formed campaign group has said.

Niall McKenna, from Killyclogher, Co Tyrone, is the chairperson of Enough is Enough, a group formed to increase the pressure on the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) to deliver the project.

First announced in 2007, plans to reform the deadly stretch of road have been subject to three successful legal challenges. During the same period, 44 people have lost their lives on the road.

Mr McKenna said the group developed from an idea first raised at a Tyrone GAA meeting following the death of 21-year-old Killyclogher club member John Rafferty in October 2022.

“John played for the senior footballers, had captained us to a minor championship and had played for Tyrone minors and U20s. He was an up-and-coming star,” said Mr McKenna.

“John’s funeral was on the Monday morning and on the Tuesday evening Tyrone GAA were holding their regular monthly committee meeting at Garvaghy.

“Every club sends a delegate, so I wanted to thank everyone for their support, because we had massive support over the whole weekend.

“There was a delegate from another club who had lost their son the year before, another who had lost a brother, and a coach on the field who had lost his mother-in-law.

“Every club seemed to have been affected by it in some way. This road was quite literally killing our members and we had an obligation to do something about it.”

At its official launch on Monday night, Enough is Enough emphasised its full focus is on the deliverance of the £1.6bn project.

“Our title is simple and our aims are simple: enough is enough. Since the new dual carriageway was promised in 2007, 44 people have died needlessly.

“We are saying that it is time to deliver the project that was promised — a dual carriageway between Aughnacloy and Derry.

“That is our ultimate aim. People have asked about interim or short-term aims, but our ultimate aim is the dual carriageway.

“If there are traffic-calming measures in the meantime, that’s fine, but we are adamant that we need the promised dual carriageway.”

Former Tyrone footballer Kevin Hughes, whose brother and sister lost their lives in separate road accidents in the county, spoke at the event

The dangers on the road are heightened by the many different types of traffic and the lack of overtaking opportunities. Mr McKenna said the A5 is no longer “fit for purpose”.

“You have local users travelling short distances, local agricultural traffic travelling extremely slowly, and then you have some people maybe commuting from Dublin to Derry.

“We have a lot of industrial traffic, a lot of lorries, and there are no good passing opportunities on the road. People get impatient and take chances.

“We want the new road delivered to leave the existing road for the local traffic. There is a perfect example right next door.

“The old A4 road between Ballygawley and Dungannon was equally as treacherous, and since the new dual carriageway has happened, there has been a 97% decrease in deaths.”

Tyrone GAA legend Peter Canavan also spoke on Monday evening

The DfI said a consultation process on the project opened on January 18 and will close on March 3. A spokesperson said they were “acutely aware” of the road’s tragic history.

“The upgrade of the A5 dual carriageway is essential, first and foremost to improve road safety,” they said.

“Too many lives have been lost, and our sincere condolences go out to all those families who have lost a loved one. We also sympathise with those who have been injured in road traffic collisions.

“The department are doing all that we can within our powers to progress the A5 Western Transport Corridor project in line with statutory procedures.

“In late 2022, the PAC [Planning Appeals Commission] requested that the department produce and consult on new information which will assist in the understanding of the landscape and visual effects of the scheme.

“We also note the work being done by Tyrone GAA, the local community and elected representatives to support the A5 scheme.

“We hope the public inquiry can be reconvened at the earliest opportunity following the completion of the consultation.

“The department will then consider the outcome from the statutory inquiry and will make a decision on the next steps as quickly as possible.”

Underlining Enough is Enough’s drive to see the project delivered is the tragic cost of the human lives that have been lost since 2007.

Niall McKenna said the heart-breaking memories of fellow Killyclogher man John Rafferty’s death and funeral are still fresh in his mind.

“It has been devastating. John’s remains were brought to the clubrooms; I’ll never forget it,” he said.

“There was torrential rain, it was like something apocalyptic, and when they removed John’s coffin from the hearse, the black skies disappeared and the sun came out.

“Just to watch the massive turnout of people in our local area coming to the grounds, especially the young ones, and the tears, the hurt and devastation there with them was heart-breaking.

“The need for the road is very obvious.”