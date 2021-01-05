Campaign highlights brutal impact of 'paramilitary attacks'

A television clip from the ‘Ending the Harm’ campaign

A hard-hitting campaign about the brutal reality of so-called paramilitary-style attacks re-launched last night.

Almost 400 people have been shot or beaten by loyalist and republican terror gangs in Northern Ireland over the past five years.

The 'Ending The Harm' campaign is aimed at highlighting the devastating impact of paramilitary-style attacks on victims, their families, local communities and wider society.

Outdoor advertising and social media have been running during December in the build towards a relaunch of the four post-watershed TV ads.

The TV advertisements tell the story of a paramilitary-style shooting from the points of view of the four people involved: the victim, his mother, the paramilitary gang member and a witness.

The outdoor and social media materials feature an image of a badly beaten man to portray the fact that paramilitary-style attacks also include serious assaults.

A campaign website also contains a number of sections including some real-life stories and information on where people can go for help and support.

Justice Minister Naomi Long said: "In the 11-month period from January until November 2020, 50 people were victims of paramilitary-style attacks.

"That's 11 people who were shot; and 39 people who were assaulted.

"Indeed, in the last five years, 389 people have endured these barbaric shootings and beatings.

"There is no place for this in our community. It is brutal, barbaric and utterly unjustifiable.

"These figures are even more incredible when we consider the Covid-19 pandemic, where our NHS and key services are already working at or beyond their capacity, having to also treat victims of these terrible attacks.

"We are launching this TV campaign because the toll these attacks take on our society cannot be ignored.

"This abuse of individuals and wider communities by these so-called paramilitaries must stop."

She added: "We encourage people to support the campaign and help by spreading awareness, to highlight the injustice and barbarity of such attacks and call out on this type of abuse."

The Ending the Harm Campaign is part of the Stormont Executive's Programme for Tackling Paramilitarism, Criminality and Organised Crime.

The TV ads can be viewed at www.endingtheharm.com