Campaigner Emma DeSouza to contest Fermanagh and South Tyrone Assembly seat as independent

A campaigner who challenged the Home Office over its immigration rules is to run as an independent candidate in the upcoming Assembly election.

Emma DeSouza confirmed to The Irish Times on Friday she plans to run in the Fermanagh and South Tyrone constituency.

The Derry woman – who now lives in Fermanagh - said she made the decision to stand in May as “people will be looking for an alternative” and added that she intended to challenge “rural imbalance and inequalities” in the area.

Ms DeSouza rose to prominence when she successfully secured a change from the Home Office over its immigration rules back in 2020 after she took a case in 2015 when an application for a residence card for her US-born husband was rejected.

The campaigner secured a concession from the Home Office that British and Irish citizens born in Northern Ireland will be treated as EU citizens for immigration purposes.

Ms DeSouza described the upcoming election has having the potential to “significantly disrupt the status quo of Northern politics”.

“Key to that change will be independent voices unafraid to join the growing demographic of ‘others’ not content being shuffled into outdated political movements with partisan ideals,” she told The Irish Times.

“I think this is an opportune moment for a new type of politics in Northern Ireland.

“Far too many people have been made to feel increasingly disenfranchised and disillusioned by the political point-scoring and instability inherent in Northern Ireland’s legacy approach to politics.

“I want to put forward a positive message to the electorate that politics can work, that their vote does matter, and that key to the kind of real change that this region needs is the inclusion of Independent representatives.”

Ms DeSouza will attempt to challenge the three incumbent Sinn Fein MLAs in the constituency - Jemma Dolan, Colm Gildernew and Aine Murphy – as well as the Ulster Unionist Party’s Rosemary Barton who has announced she will stand again alongside party colleague Tom Elliot.

The DUP are yet to formally announce their candidates for the seat, but it is expected to include sitting MLA Deborah Erskine who was co-opted into the seat after former party leader Arlene Foster stood down.