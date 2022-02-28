Campaigners delighted as bill on flexible school starting age in Northern Ireland becomes law

Michelle McIlveen during her first engagement as Northern Ireland Minister for Education visiting Ballysillan Primary School and Nursery in north Belfast.

Campaigners are celebrating the School Age Bill passing its final stages at Stormont on Monday which will allow children who are young for their year and some prematurely born children to defer their primary school start by a year.

The legislation is expected to come into effect imminently and will allow children with a birthday falling between April 1 and July 1 to commence primary school a year later than normal if their parents request to defer.

It will also permit premature birth children who, had they not been born prematurely would have been born between those dates to defer their school start in the same way.

Roisin Gilheany from Omagh and Carla Kieran from Belfast are parents who have spearheaded the School Start Flexibility NI campaign alongside organisations National Education Union (NEU), Tiny Life and Twins Trust for over a decade.

“This is fantastic news,” said Roisin.

“We have fought for this simple, common-sense measure for many years and it’s wonderful to finally see it become reality.”

Ms Kieran added: “My family member I was campaigning for is now a teenager which shows just how long we have been working alongside officials to get this legislation across the line.

“I’m delighted that families will now have the option to begin school when they feel their child is ready”.

Alison McNulty, CEO of Tiny Life, added: “We are delighted that this Bill has passed through the Assembly today. The option to defer starting school will significantly impact on the many premature babies who are born too soon and simply not ready physically or emotionally ready to go to school.”

Mark Langhammer, Regional Secretary of the National Education Union, said: “This is a pragmatic measure that will radically improve the lives of the small number of children and parents who will avail of it.

“Since the campaign started in 2010, we have been frustrated by the difficulties and delays experienced. At times, devolved government seemed incapable of this small step. So congratulations are due to Minister McIlveen for pushing this over the line.”

The Education minister has indicated that families of children due to start school in September 2022 will be able to apply to defer the upcoming school year.

After the bill passed the final stage, thanks to accelerated passage through the Assembly, Education Minister, Michelle McIlveen said: “This is a good day for parents and children. Northern Ireland has been in the unusual situation of not offering any degree of flexibility in regard to the age at which children start school.

“My Bill gives real choice to the parents of many thousands of children born in April, May and June each year and now also to premature children who would have been Young for Year if born at term.

“No longer will any child in Northern Ireland be required to start school a year earlier due to their premature birth.

“This package of reform represents the biggest change in our approach to school starting age in many decades. The first years of life lay the foundations for future development and this Bill will ensure that the very youngest members of our society are supported to fulfil their potential.”

The Department will now be working closely with the Education Authority to ensure arrangements are in place for those children who wish to defer pre-school or primary school in September 2022.

The legislation, though, does not extend to every group campaigners had hoped would be included.

“We’re heartened to hear that the minister will keep these new steps under review in the coming years,” said Ms Kieran.

“School Start Flexibility NI intends to continue campaigning for the flexibility provision to be extended to children with suspected special educational needs, adopted and looked after children, and children whose first language is not English.

“The campaign would ultimately like a system which allowed discretionary deferrals, to be considered on a case-by-case basis, to ensure that every child whose best interests are best met by a later school start are catered for.

“Northern Ireland is the only country in the world where children are required to start formal primary schooling at the age of four. In the Republic of Ireland, children can commence school at any stage between the ages of four and six. In Great Britain, children aren’t required to start school until they are five and laws there already allow Summer born children to defer their start.”