Can you help trace missing Derry girl Mary Kate Crumlish (11)?

Police in Londonderry have said they are becoming increasingly concerned over the whereabouts of an 11-year-old girl, who has been missing since Saturday morning.

Mary Kate Crumlish was reported as missing from the Clon Elagh area of the city just before 11am.

She is described as being around 4' 9'' tall, of a slim build, with long fair hair and blue eyes. "Mary Kate was last seen at approximately 1:30am wearing pyjamas and white/pink trainers.," a PSNI spokesperson said."If anyone believes they have seen Mary Kate, or someone matching her description today, they should contact police immediately on 101 and quote reference number 601 of 22/08/20.”