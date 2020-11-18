Cancelled Zoom call shows how Stormont ignores us: youth forum

A youth group behind a poll suggesting that young people in Northern Ireland are being ignored by politicians had a Zoom meeting with the First and deputy First Ministers cancelled without notice after the leaders fell out over the Bobby Storey funeral.

A new survey carried out by the Northern Ireland Youth Forum (NIYF) found that eight out of 10 young people said their views have been ignored by the Stormont Executive.

This has prompted calls for Arlene Foster and Michelle O'Neill to keep their promise to meet with a delegation of young people to hear their concerns.

The Zoom meeting, which had been due to take place in July, was cancelled without notice as the two leaders ended joint public engagements because of the controversy surrounding IRA veteran Storey's funeral.

The NIYF is a "youth-led organisation that lobbies, advocates, promotes and fights for the rights of young people". Its latest survey - Our Voices: Speaking Truth to Power - attracted responses from 2,500 young people aged 11-25 across Northern Ireland.

NIYF's Natalie Corbett said: "Over 80% of young people feel their voices have not been heard throughout the pandemic.

Natalie Corbett

"They believe it is vitally important that our political leaders consult with them in making decisions about their future. We are calling on the First and deputy First Minister to honour their pledge and meet with them now."

The survey revealed the main issues affecting young people during the Covid-19 crisis were isolation, loneliness and boredom, mental health and wellbeing and worries about education.

They were also concerned about lack of support and rising unemployment. Three quarters of respondents said their mental health had deteriorated due to Covid-19, while only a third said they fully understood the public messaging around the restrictions. Over 80% of respondents felt ignored by decision makers.

Ms Corbett added: "This survey highlights the failure of our political leaders to engage with young people, to alleviate their concerns or provide them with hope for the future.

"We hope that the politicians begin to listen and appreciate that they are failing a generation of young people."

Ahead of a response from the First and deputy First Minister, the NIYF 'Our Voices Steering Group' will be holding a Zoom meeting with the NIYF Political Champions, a group of MLAs and councillors from across the political spectrum.

This event is scheduled for Thursday and it is hoped it will pave the way for a meeting with Arlene Foster and Michelle O'Neill. It is being streamed live at facebook.com/NIYouthForum from 7-9pm.

Among the MLAs who have agreed to take part are Rachel Woods (Green Party), Mike Nesbitt (UUP), Colin McGrath (SDLP), Chris Lyttle (Alliance Party) and Gerry Carroll (People Before Profit).

The Executive Office did not comment on the cancelled meeting, saying instead: "A bespoke youth campaign has been rolled out using social media channels, with the average 16-25 year old seeing or hearing this more than 15 times. Ministers have also engaged with younger audiences on media platforms. A range of options to further maximise engagement with citizens, including young people, are currently being explored."