Cancer charity urges public to talk about signs and symptoms and ‘act immediately’ after Martina Navratilova diagnosis

Martina Navratilova in the Royal Box on day one of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon. Picture date: Monday June 27, 2022.

Macmillan Cancer Support in Northern Ireland has reinforced the importance of contacting your GP with any cancer signs or symptoms as soon as possible.

It comes after legendary tennis player Martina Navratilova (66) announced she had been diagnosed with stage-one throat and breast cancer.

The 18-time Grand Slam singles champion and most successful player in Wimbledon history said she will “fight with all I have got”, after an enlarged lymph node was found in her neck in November.

Tests subsequently led to a suspicious form being discovered in her breast, but the cancer is also said to be in the early stages.

Ms Navratilova will not travel to this month’s Australian Open, where she was intending to work as a TV pundit, but a statement from her representative described the prognosis as “good”.

The statement said: “The cancer type is HPV, and this particular type responds really well to treatment.

“Martina noticed an enlarged lymph node in her neck during the WTA Finals in Fort Worth.

“When it didn’t go down, a biopsy was performed. The results came back as stage-one throat cancer.

“At the same time as Martina was undergoing the tests for the throat, a suspicious form was found in her breast, which was subsequently diagnosed as cancer, completely unrelated to the throat cancer.”

Macmillan Cancer Support NI said that the public being educated on the symptoms of cancers such as breast and throat is the best way they can catch the disease early.

Janice Preston, head of partnerships for Macmillan in Northern Ireland, said: “It is important for people to contact their GP as soon as possible if they are worried about any unexplained signs or symptoms.”

While some people may brush off symptoms in the hope that it is not anything serious, Ms Preston is urging the public to talk about them.

“It can be difficult to know whether a symptom is important or not. You might feel embarrassed or anxious talking about it or worry that the health service is too busy,” she said.

And while signs and symptoms can be different for everyone, the message is clear: “If you notice a change in how you feel or how your body works, it is safer to get it checked.”

Ms Preston wants the public to act immediately when it comes to cancer fears and contact their GP as soon as possible.

“The earlier cancer is detected, the better. So if you have concerns, please call your GP today,” she said.

The charity has previously called for more UK Government support for the NHS so that it is able to give people faster diagnosis and treatment.

Macmillan encourages anyone with concerns not to be put off by waiting times but instead get in touch with their GP to discuss their symptoms.

If you require support, you can find out more information by visiting www.macmillan.org.uk or by calling the Macmillan Support Line on 0808 808 00 00 free of charge. Lines are open from 8am to 8pm.