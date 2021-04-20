Cancer researchers receive grant from family of Oscar Knox to study neuroblastoma

Oscar Knox died from neuroblastoma when he was just five years old

The Oscar Knox Fund, along with five charity partners, have awarded a £500,000 grant towards research into identifying and treating chemotherapy-resistant neuroblastoma.

The charity was set up in memory of the Co Antrim boy, who died from neuroblastoma, a rare form of cancer that affects children, in May 2014 when he was just five years old.

Oscar touched hearts across Northern Ireland and beyond during his long battle against the disease.

His doting parents, Stephen and Leona, later established the charity - The Oscar Knox Fund at Solving Kids' Cancer - in his memory which supports neuroblastoma research.

Now alongside Solving Kids’ Cancer UK, Solving Kids’ Cancer in New York, Joining Against Cancer in Kids (J-A-C-K), ZOE4LIFE and the Merryn Lacy Trust, the charity has awarded £500,000 to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) and collaborating institutions for research into identifying and treating neuroblastoma in newly diagnosed children that is resistant to current standard chemotherapy.

The grant will fund research that could ultimately lead to better diagnosis of this form of the disease, as well as targeted treatment options.

Neuroblastoma is a type of childhood cancer that affects the sympathetic nervous system.

Indolent neuroblastoma is a clinically well-known subtype of the disease which shows little or no response to currently available treatment options.

It mostly affects older children, teenagers and adults, giving them a prolonged battle with the disease with very poor overall survival.

Currently, there is a lack of tools to identify patients with indolent neuroblastoma, and therapies to treat them.

The group of researchers will validate a specific and sensitive molecular test for tumours, which will be further developed for use with patient blood, to reliably identify those with slowly progressing disease.

The team will also create robust laboratory models of indolent neuroblastoma, which do not currently exist, and use them to test combinations of immunotherapy with targeted small molecular therapies.

Ultimately, they hope to rapidly move a completely new therapy to a trans-Atlantic clinical trial.

Oscar's father, Stephen, said: “It is absolutely heartbreaking to watch helplessly as your child suffers the horrific effects of chemotherapy, and ultimately dies from a disease that we should be able to cure.

“The only way to get there is through funding new and innovative research.

“This is the first time there has been an effort to focus on chemotherapy-resistant neuroblastoma to try to find new treatments for children.

“Over the last five years the Oscar Knox Fund has raised over £100,000 for neuroblastoma research and we’d like to thank everyone who has supported us and who continues to help us in the fight against this deadly childhood cancer.”