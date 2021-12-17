Candle-lit vigil to be held at boxing club for Belfast fighter Stephen McMullan

Newington ABC's Stephen McMullan (in blue) was taken to ICU following his fight against Monkstown's Charlie Boyle in the Ulster elite finals. Photo credit: Newington

A north Belfast amateur boxing club is holding a vigil on Friday evening for its fighter, Stephen McMullan, who remains in intensive care with a brain injury following a bout last week.

Newington ABC posted on Facebook that anyone is welcome to meet outside its club at 38a Newington Street Belfast at 8pm on Friday, where its members are going “to light a few candles and say a few prayers for Stephen to come out the other end of this fighting”.

"This is to show Stephen the support that he has around him and all the prayers will guide him and give him the courage to show that he is going to win the biggest fight of his life!” the post continued.

On Monday evening, the club had announced it will be closed until further notice, and asked for people to “please keep Stephen in your prayers”.

Mr McMullan was brought to ICU in the city’s Royal Victoria Hospital last Friday, the day after his fight in the Ulster Elite senior boxing finals.

The heavyweight fighter had lost by unanimous decision to Monkstown’s Charlie Boyle at the Girdwood Community Hub in north Belfast, in a bout that took place over three rounds, with each round lasting three minutes.

The 25-year-old’s sister, Claire, said he was “fine” straight after the fight, but “took bad” the following day before being rushed to hospital.

“He’s still in ICU and he may be there for weeks, we were told. He is fighting and had another stable night [on Tuesday],” Ms McMullan told the Belfast Telegraph on Wednesday.

"They lighten the sedation once a day and he moves his eyes to communicate with the nurses because they don’t want him to do too much. He needs the rest and there’s no [scan] results as of yet.

"Trying to think is extremely hard at the minute and I haven’t really left the hospital,” she added. "We appreciate all the love and prayers.”

In a Facebook post a few days earlier, Ms McMullan said her brother had squeezed her hand, opened his eyes and was attempting to speak.

“It’s going be a long road to recovery for him, he’s got the best team helping him in the Royal ICU and all his family and friends,” she commented.

Mr McMullan works as a joiner and fits residential kitchens for Kitchen Design House in north Belfast.

His employers said everyone at the business is “praying and hoping” for his recovery and have asked “for understanding and patience during this difficult time for us all”.

The 92kg fighter’s long-term girlfriend, Aimee Fitzsimons, told her social media followers on Tuesday night that she “’just doesn’t have the energy to reply” to everyone, but that Mr McMullan “knows everyone is praying for him and he will pull though this as the fighter he is”.

"He has to because we’re meant to be together forever,” she wrote.

"Just keep praying for him because the prayers are working… just come on my Steve, you can do it baby, you’re the love of my whole life.”

The Ulster Boxing Council said it was “absolutely terrible news” to hear about Mr McMullan’s condition.

“All at Ulster Boxing keep Stephen and his family in our thoughts at this terrible time and we hope and pray Stephen makes a full recovery,” the organisation added. “Come on champ, you’ve got this.”

Numerous other local amateur boxing clubs have also shared their well wishes for Mr McMullan’s ‘speedy recovery on social media, with Downland Boxing ABC noting that he “is in the toughest fight for his life right now”.