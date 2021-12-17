Candlelit vigil held for fighter Stephen McMullan outside his north Belfast boxing club

The family of Stephen McMullan light candles beside a picture of the Newington ABC boxer. Picture by Peter Morrison.

Family and friends of north Belfast fighter Stephen McMullan held a vigil outside his boxing club on Friday night as he remains in intensive care with a brain injury following a bout last week.

Those in attendance, many of whom were visibly upset, held candles and said prayers for the 25-year-old outside Newington Amateur Boxing Club at 8pm.

On Monday evening, the club announced it will be closed until further notice, and asked for people to “please keep Stephen in your prayers”.

During the vigil, candles with handwritten messages on them were placed next to photos of Mr McMullan taking part in the sport he loves.

Mr McMullan was brought to ICU in the city’s Royal Victoria Hospital last Friday, the day after his fight in the Ulster Elite senior boxing finals.

His sister, Claire, said he was “fine” straight after the fight, but “took bad” the following day before being rushed to hospital.

Candles light up a picture of Newington boxer Stephen McMullan. Picture by Peter Morrison.

“He’s still in ICU and he may be there for weeks, we were told. He is fighting and had another stable night [on Tuesday],” Ms McMullan told the Belfast Telegraph on Wednesday.

"They lighten the sedation once a day and he moves his eyes to communicate with the nurses because they don’t want him to do too much. He needs the rest and there’s no [scan] results as of yet.

"Trying to think is extremely hard at the minute and I haven’t really left the hospital,” she added. "We appreciate all the love and prayers.”

Stephen McMullan (pictured in blue) after his Ulster Elite Final fight. Picture: Mark Marlow.

Mr McMullan works as a joiner and fits residential kitchens for Kitchen Design House in north Belfast.

His employers said everyone at the business is “praying and hoping” for his recovery and have asked “for understanding and patience during this difficult time for us all”.

The 92kg fighter’s long-term girlfriend, Aimee Fitzsimons, told her social media followers on Tuesday night that she “’just doesn’t have the energy to reply” to everyone, but that Mr McMullan “knows everyone is praying for him and he will pull though this as the fighter he is”.