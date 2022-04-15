Candlelit vigils held in Belfast and Derry for Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee who were killed in Sligo

People taking part carried placards calling for an end to hate

A Rainbow Project flag was flown at the Belfast vigil

Members of the public take part in a vigil at Belfast City Hall to remember the two men who were killed in Sligo earlier this week. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Michelle O’Neill and Carál Ní Chuilín at the Belfast vigil. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Candlelit vigils have been held across Northern Ireland in support and memory of two gay men murdered in Sligo.

Michael Snee and Aidan Moffitt were violently killed in the town earlier this week.

On Thursday, a 22-year-old man, Yousef Palani, was charged with murder over the men’s deaths.

Mr Moffitt (41) was found dead at his home in Cartron Heights at 8.30pm on Monday.

The body of Mr Snee (58) was found on Tuesday evening at his home in the City View estate on Connaughton Road.

A vigil was held at Belfast City Hall at 6pm on Friday.

The Rainbow Project also announced a vigil in Derry’s Guildhall Square “in solidarity with our colleagues and friends in Sligo and across Ireland”.

Large crowds gathered in both cities and throughout the island of Ireland ahead of the funerals of both men, which will take place simultaneously on Easter Monday.

Among people attending the vigil in Belfast were Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill and Caral Ni Chuilin.

Hundreds of people attended the vigil in Sligo town at the same time, with pictures of Mr Snee and Mr Moffitt displayed at the doors of the Town Hall.

Newry, Mourne and Down council buildings and Belfast City Hall were also illuminated.

Sinn Fein councillor Cathy Mason said it was a show of solidarity against homophobic hate and out of respect for all grieving the loss in Sligo.

“I extend my sincere condolences to the families, friends and neighbours of Aidan and Michael at this time,” she added.

“The diversity of the LGBTQI+ community should be celebrated and protected, and never threatened by evils like homophobia.

“Hate crimes are an attack on freedom, compassion and love. Such actions have no place in our society.”

In Sligo, hundreds of people gathered in front of the Town Hall to pay tribute to the victims.

Several speakers addressed the crowd, including mayor of Sligo Arthur Gibbons. Dr Jamshaid Sulehri of the Sligo and Leitrim Islamic Cultural Society was also in attendance.

Candles and flowers were laid on the steps of the building as the event, which was organised by Sligo Pride, drew to a close.

In Dublin, a large crowd assembled at the gates of the Dail to hear speeches in tribute. A choir sang as scores of rainbow flags were held aloft.

In Waterford, meanwhile, several hundred people gathered in John Robert’s Square

Speaking on RTE, LGBT Ireland chief executive Paula Fagan said they expected a big turnout at the vigils. She added that, in total, 35 vigils were being held around the country.

Ms Fagan said there was a “deep sense of loss” in Sligo and further afield following the men’s deaths.

Mr Moffitt’s removal from the Sharkey Funeral Home in Ballaghaderreen, where he will be reposing on Easter Sunday from 4pm to 7pm, is to take place on Monday at 11.30am to Christ the King Church for funeral mass at 12pm.

A death notice said the auctioneer, who had played a leading role in the Fine Gael party locally, would be “sadly missed and remembered with love by his heartbroken family”.

Mr Snee’s removal from his family home in Cartron Point, Sligo, where he will be reposing from 2pm to 8pm on Saturday and Easter Sunday, is to take place on Monday at 11.30am to Saint Joseph’s Church, Ballytivnan, for funeral mass at 12pm.

The funeral notice said Mr Snee was predeceased by his mother, Phil, and he was the “dearly loved” son of his father, John.

The notice continued: “Cherished brother of Mary and Tina. Adored uncle of Aaron, Shannon and Sophie. Sadly missed by his loving family; brother-in-law Francis, aunts Marie and Kitty, cousins, relatives and friends.”