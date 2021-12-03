Cannabis factory uncovered by police in Coalisland

A cannabis factory with drugs worth around £115,000 has been uncovered by police in Co Tyrone on Thursday.

The plants were discovered at a property in the Coalisland area.

Police said their investigation into the find is continuing and they appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Robinson said: “We, as your Police Service, are committed to tackling the illegal supply and use of drugs, and will continue to investigate those who profit from the consequent misery and harm.

“Our enquiries into this incident are continuing, and I am asking any member of the public who has any information which could be of assistance to police to contact us on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1077 of 02/12/21.

