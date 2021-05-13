Cannabis factory uncovered in Annalong following police search

Police have uncovered a cannabis factory in the Co Down village of Annalong, following what they describe as a “proactive policing operation”.

A residential property on Main Street was searched by detectives in the area, where suspected cannabis with a street value of around £58,000 was seized by police.

Cultivation apparatus was also seized during the policing operation.

Detective Constable McGaffin said: “Detectives, alongside both Neighbourhood and Local Policing colleagues conducted a search at residential premises at the Main Street area of Annalong.

“A quantity of suspected Cannabis with an estimated street value of around £58,000 and cultivation apparatus were seized and have been taken away for further forensic examination.

“We are dedicated to tackling the cultivation and supply of illegal drugs and will continue to investigate those who profit from the misery and harm they cause.

“Our investigation into this incident is ongoing and I would ask any member of the public who has any information which could be of assistance to police to contact the Police on non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 582 13/05/21.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”