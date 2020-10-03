Cannabis worth £1m seized after lorry sheds load on M1

The drugs were recovered from near the Blacks Road junction shortly before 7am and had been strapped on to the roof of a large horse box-type vehicle.

Detective Inspector Aubrey Shaw said: "This is a significant amount of drugs, which have been taken out of circulation. This will have a huge impact on the organised criminals involved in its importation, depriving them of commodity and, most importantly, profit."We are continuing with our enquiries, and I want to make a number of appeals about the vehicle involved, its movements and its whereabouts. At this time, the lorry has not been located."Were you on the M1, westbound in the Blacks Road junction area between 6:30am and 7am? Do you remember seeing the lorry? Did you witness the incident, or do you have dash cam footage of what occurred, of the vehicle and its movements? Do you know where this vehicle is now?"I would take this opportunity to appeal to anyone who has any information which they believe may assist our investigation to call us on 101 and quote reference number 361 of 03/10/20 or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/” Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.Detective Inspector Shaw added: "If you have information about the manufacture, sale or supply of illegal drugs please get in touch with us by calling 101 or call Crimestoppers. Your actions could make a difference."