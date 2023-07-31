Cannabis worth an estimated £1.5m seized by police in Belfast

The suspected £1.5m worth of cannabis seized by police in south Belfast

Police seized cannabis with an estimated street value of £1.5m in south Belfast this morning.

It has now been taken away for forensic examination.

Detective Inspector Sweeney said: “The cannabis was seized in the south Belfast area on Monday morning by Local Policing Team officers.

“It has now been taken away for further forensic examination.

“Our investigation is continuing and today’s seizure is a demonstration of our ongoing commitment to tackle all types of organised criminality.

“The supply and demand of drugs is a vicious cycle that we need to collectively break within our communities as it feeds wider organised criminality.”

Police have asked that anyone with information contact them via 101.