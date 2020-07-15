Cannabis worth an estimated £2m seized by PSNI in Belfast

The haul of cannabis that was seized in Belfast on Wednesday. Credit: PSNI

Cannabis with an estimated street value of more than £2m has been seized during police searches in Belfast.

Detectives from PSNI’s Organised Crime Branch made the seizure following searches of three properties in the south and east of the city on Wednesday.

Two men aged 32 and 55 have been arrested in connection with the find.

A PSNI spokesperson said the searches were linked to a UK Border Force interception of a shipment of concealed cannabis, thought to be worth around £1.6m, that was destined for Belfast in June.

PSNI Detective Inspector Kelly said the combined haul demonstrates the authorities commitment to tackling the scourge of drugs and the work of organised crime gangs.

“Many people who spend money on a casual transaction at the weekend think that it isn’t harming anyone else; the reality couldn’t be further from the truth," DI Kelly said.

"Not only is it illegal to purchase these drugs but it fuels the local drug trade which brings causes irreparable damage and loss to many families and individuals whose lives it destroys.

"When you hand over money for a small amount of drugs at the weekend, this contributes to the violence and intimidation inflicted by merciless crime gangs. It can go towards buying a gun used in an attack against someone who has a drug debt; or a get-away car used in a crime.“We will continue to investigate those who profit from the misery and harm caused by illegal drugs. Drug dealers are parasites who don’t care about their communities."

Anyone with any information regarding drugs in their area has been urged to contact police on 101. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.