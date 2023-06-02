Cannabis worth estimated £2m found in lorry at Belfast Harbour

Credit: PSNI. Suspected herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of around £2million seized

A man has been arrested after police seized suspected herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of around £2m from a lorry in Belfast last night (Thursday).

The incident happened in the Dargan Road area of the city.

UK Border Force and PSNI officers stopped and search a heavy goods vehicle in the Belfast Harbour area shortly after 10:30pm.

Suspected herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of around £2m was located concealed in a trailer.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested and remains in police custody.

Detective Inspector Sweeney from the PSNI’s Auto Crime Team said: “This is a significant seizure taken off the streets that would have been destined to destroy lives and communities across Northern Ireland.

"This represents £2m that will not be going into the pockets of an organised crime group. To have taken this quantity of suspected herbal cannabis from the streets, will have a severe impact on the criminals linked to this operation.

“Our detectives are following up on a line of enquiry that these drugs may have been destined for the Lurgan, Portadown and Armagh area. Local Neighbourhood Policing Teams have assisted with follow up searches in this area,” he continued.

“This seizure and arrest highlights the ability of strong partnership working with key stakeholders to tackle this type of organised criminality. By providing information, you are directly targeting the criminals who continue to be a scourge on communities across Northern Ireland.

"I would appeal to anyone who can help us identify suspects or provide any information about suspected drug dealing in their area to call the non-emergency number 101.”