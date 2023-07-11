Caoimhin Adams funeral: ‘Who else could have a Catholic church filled with people dressed in Orange on July 11?’

People wearing orange during the funeral of Caoimhin Adams (8) at St Bernard's Church in Glengormley on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 (Picture by Peter Morrison)

Family members and staff from the Royal Victoria Hospital comfort each other at the funeral of Caoimhin Adams (8) at St Bernard's Church in Glengormley on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (Picture by Peter Morrison)

The coffin of Caoimhin Adams (8) is carried into at St Bernard's Church in Glengormley on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (Picture by Peter Morrison)

Caoimhin Adams with his parents Caitriona and Kieran, sister Aimee and brothers Aodhan and Dylan in Newtownabbey (Credit: Liam McBurney/RAZORPIX)

The funeral for an eight-year-old boy who suffered from a rare, incurable disease has heard how he was a “magnet of love” and “lived his wee life to the absolute full”.

Caoimhin Adams, from Newtownabbey, passed away on Sunday.

Caoimhin became the first person on the island of Ireland to be diagnosed with ROHHAD (rapid-onset obesity with hypoventilation, hypothalamic dysfunction, autonomic dysregulation).

It is a rare, incurable disease, with a mortality rate of about 50% due to cardiorespiratory arrest.

Funeral of 8 year-old Caoimhin Adams takes place in Glengormley

In his homily at St Bernard’s Church in Glengormley, Father Darren Brennan told mourners that, “as far as Caoimhin goes, there is nothing but celebration, thanks and blessings given”.

“It’s all good, but as far as trying to even come close to describing his legacy and the lives he has touched, it is simply impossible,” he continued.

Caoimhin is survived by his parents, Caitriona and Kieran, and his siblings, Aimee (18), Dylan (14) and Aodhan (13).

“Mr Caoimhin”, as he was often referred to by his mother, had many favourite things, the priest added.

“His favourite food: McDonald’s chips. His favourite phrase: ‘Hey guys.’ His favourite punching bag: Aodhan. His favourite second mummy: Aimee. His favourite pillow/comforter: Dylan.

“Hugs and cuddles galore. Caoimhin did suffer in this life, but he also knew the beauty of this life.

“There are people in this world who may feel sorry for and pity a child like Caoimhin, or pity and feel sorry for a family like yours, Caitriona and Kieran.

“And yet, I know that you don’t feel sorry for yourselves. On the contrary, Caoimhin lived his wee life to the absolute fullest.

“Never have I witnessed — and I have witnessed a lot of children — a child so loved by his mummy, daddy, brothers and his sister.”

Family members and staff from the Royal Victoria Hospital comfort each other at the funeral of Caoimhin Adams (8) at St Bernard's Church in Glengormley on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (Picture by Peter Morrison)

Caoimhin passed away just hours after a cross-community party was held in his honour on Saturday, with friends, family, emergency service workers and locals from across both sides of the community all coming together.

Fr Brennan said: “If you were to ask Caoimhin what his favourite day was, his answer would be his last day in this world.

“The sun was shining amidst this horrible July we’ve had, and it was like a little glimpse into heaven. He was ecstatic and all smiles. They kept trying to bring him into the house and he didn’t want to go. He wanted to soak up all of the joy and the love that our community, at its best, can show.

“That is the reason you shouldn’t feel sorry for him. People obviously don’t understand the meaning and the blessing of true love, that leaves every single cause of division and bitterness far behind.

“I hope that Caoimhin’s legacy will never be forgotten. I hope that Caoimhin’s memory will encourage all of us to continue to live our lives this way, to make our communities, our neighbourhoods, this city and this country a place where love overcomes everything else.”

Attendees at the funeral had been asked by the Adams family to wear something orange, as it is the colour used to represent ROHHAD.

Caoimhin Adams with his parents Caitriona and Kieran, sister Aimee and brothers Aodhan and Dylan in Newtownabbey (Credit: Liam McBurney/RAZORPIX)

Fr Brennan also noted that, thanks to Caoimhin, awareness of ROHHAD has become more common throughout the area, with very few people knowing about the disease beforehand.

The priest further joked: “Who else but Mr Caoimhin could have a Catholic church filled with people dressed in orange on July 11? Doesn’t that just say it all?”

Caitriona and Kieran gave further thanks to their disability social worker, Stephanie McComb, and the paediatric staff at the Royal Victoria Hospital for all their help in caring for Caoimhin.

The young boy’s medical team suspected that he had ROHHAD in spring 2022, but due to the number of tests needed, and the rarity of the syndrome, he wasn’t given a clinical diagnosis until the beginning of this year. Doctors are still unsure as to how the disease is contracted.

He spent 12 weeks in the Royal Victoria Hospital, including over Christmas, and was also found to be the third person in the entire world to have ROHHAD with encephalopathy, which is a disease that affects the functioning of the brain.

Ahead of Caoimhin’s ‘fun day’ last week, Caitriona praised the endeavours of both nationalist and unionist communities in her hometown.

“Both sides have come together to show that communities can do so, especially around the Twelfth of July, when there is tension sometimes,” she told the Belfast Telegraph.

“But there’s no tension when it comes to a sick or dying child. People come together.

“It’s the most touching, positive story. And, yes, I know that, in the end, my son is going to die, but these people have shown that life is so special, when you come together. It doesn’t matter whether you’re orange or green, rich or poor.”