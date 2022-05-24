Caoimhin Cassidy: Arrest made in connection with death of Derry teen found in burning car

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter by police investigating the death of a teenager in Londonderry in 2019.

The body of 18-year-old Caoimhin Cassidy, who was from Creggan in the city, was found in the burnt-out wreckage of a stolen car.

The man detained is being questioned by detectives at Musgrave's Serious Crime Suite.

It comes almost three years after the incident on June 1, 2019, when emergency services responded to the report of a red Mazda in fire on Fairview Road in Galliagh in the city shortly after 4am.

It was when dealing with the blaze that the body of Mr Cassidy was discovered inside the vehicle.

A post-mortem examination determined Mr Cassidy was not seriously injured as a result of a crash, and was most likely still alive when the blaze started.

The Derry teen died in a burning car.

Detective Inspector Michael Winters - the senior investigating officer leading enquiries into Mr Cassidy’s death - has made an appeal for fresh information.

Detective Inspector Winters said: “It has been almost three years since Caoimhin died and, understandably, his family want to know what happened to him.

“We believe Caoimhin was not travelling alone in the red Mazda, that other people were with him.

“I am appealing to anyone who has information, or if you know something, I would ask you to do the right thing and tell us."

The number on which to call detectives is 101, quoting reference number 316 of 01/06/19.