Captain Sir Tom Moore: Main Fermanagh and Omagh council parties unite to pay respects except Sinn Fein

All the main parties sitting on Fermanagh and Omagh District Council have paid tribute to Captain Sir Tom Moore on his passing – with the exception of Sinn Fein.

And during the same meeting, one councillor was cut off in the course of commendations, having drawn reference to the NHS struggling under government cuts.

With the sad news breaking shortly before the meeting began, Ulster Unionist Councillor Victor Warrington offered his sympathies to the family.

“The man was a great inspiration at the start of this pandemic, with his efforts of doing the walk to raise millions for the NHS," he said.

"He had a great life of 100 years and would have had some great stories to tell. On behalf of my party, I want to express our sincere sympathies.”

DUP Councillor Errol Thompson added: “It was very sad to learn of the passing of Captain Sir Tom Moore. He was a great inspiration. For a man of 99. then 100 years of age to walk constantly for NHS and the amount of money he raised right across the UK was unbelievable. Our party wishes to be associated with the remarks of sympathy to his family.”

Independent Councillor Emmet McAleer also expressed his condolences adding: “The money that Captain Sir Tom raised during his activities was absolutely inspiring.”

However, when pointing out NHS funding cuts are “a complete indictment of the Conservative government,” the chair, UUP Councillor Diana Armstrong cut in, refusing to allow him to continue.

She said: “I am insisting on respect in these messages, so I am ruling that out of order.”

Councillor Josephine Deehan, Independent told members she was “greatly saddened” on learning of the death of Captain Sir Tom.

“I watched television images of him doing his rounds and doing everything within his power to raise funding for the NHS, an institution which he valued so much. He was willing to put in that supreme effort," she said.

"I think’s it’s truly extraordinary. A great inspiration, especially to those of us who spend so may hours sitting behind a desk – there he was, getting out, doing his bit. He was truly inspirational and we are all greatly saddened at his passing.”

Next to speak was Independent Councillor Donal O’Cofaigh who also referred to Captain Sir Tom’s “inspirational efforts”.

He said: “Sadly, it takes people like that, at his age, to raise funds in this way. This was genuinely done in an inspirational manner. This is a man who faced down the threat of fascism and he knew the value of the NHS which was created on the back of that victory. We can’t let go of our NHS.”

Concluding, the SDLP’s Councillor Paul Blake told members Captain Sir Tom: “Became a very inspirational figure during a very difficult time when we were overcoming the pandemic. To see his movements every day and the amount of money he raised was a real inspiration. We owe a great debt of gratitude.”