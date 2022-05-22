Car abandoned following crash in Newry as PSNI deal with spate of overnight drink driving incidents in city

PSNI in Newry arrested a man for drink driving after a car was abandoned and crashed Credit: PSNI Newry, Mourne and Down Facebook

Newry, Mourne and Down PSNI have dealt with a series of drink driving incidents in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The first incident happened in Newry, when police arrested a man following some “ropey driving” nearly four time over the drink drive limit.

"Newry crew has just arrested a male driver after stopping him following some ropey driving,” they wrote on social media.

“The male provided a roadside sample nearly 4 times the drink drive limit. He will be taken to custody to provide an evidential sample.”

In another incident, police found an abandoned car in the middle of William Street in the city, with the vehicle having been involved in a crash.

PSNI crews searched for the vehicle’s owner who was eventually located and was twice the legal drink drive limit.

"Newry crews came across this car abandoned on William Street after the driver crashed it and ran off,” police added.

“The driver of the crashed car was located uninjured. He provided a roadside breath sample of twice the legal limit and is currently under arrest on his way to custody.”

Finally, in a separate incident police arrested another individual for drink driving after a member of the public reported concern over the way a car was being driven.