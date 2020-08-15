Car alarms, snoring and dentist's drills... the noises that put our ears (and teeth) on edge

Northern Ireland's most annoying and irritating sounds have been revealed in a survey on hearing loss.

The research from the University of Manchester was commissioned by Specsavers, and showed that for those surveyed here the most grating sounds were car alarms (46%) and snoring (43%).

The piercing whine of a dentist's drill (41%) and the sound of nails being scraped down a blackboard (35%) came in next.

With lockdown radically altering daily lives in recent months, the sounds people miss the most were perhaps unsurprising.

Laughter with friends (46%) was the most missed sound, with the hum of a busy bar and waves crashing on the shore all but a distant memory for a fifth of those surveyed (22%), followed by the hustle and bustle on the high street (20%), and a babbling river (16%).

The favourite sounds for local people were listed as music (49%), birdsong (39%), waves crashing on a shore (32%), a crackling fire (30%), and a baby chuckling (27%).

A total of 84% of those surveyed said losing their hearing would seriously affect their enjoyment of life, and three-quarters (73%) feared losing it as they got older.

The research also showed that hearing loss can be one of the after-effects of a Covid-19 diagnosis.

Specsavers Belfast audiology director Conor Fitzpatrick said: "As our research shows, hearing plays such an important role in our lives.

"We get pleasure in hearing the sounds we love and it enables us to communicate with friends and family.

"So we shouldn't take it for granted, something which 62% of people in Northern Ireland think is easily done."

Despite this, he said it still took an average person every 10 years to have their hearing tested.

He recommended seeking the advice of an audiologist if symptoms arise, like conversation becoming more muffled or if the volume on the TV starts to creep up.

"If you have been affected by Covid-19 you may also have experienced changes to your hearing, such as deterioration or tinnitus," said Mr Fitzpatrick.

"While hearing loss cannot be reversed, there are lots of things which can be done to help. So, if you notice any changes at all make sure you book an appointment to see your audiologist."