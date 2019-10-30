Car bursts into flames on busy Belfast road

Fire crews extinguish a Mercedes car on fire on the Ballysillan Road in Belfast

Firefighters were called to the north of the city yesterday when a car burst into flames on one of Belfast's busiest roads.

A black Mercedes car was spotted on fire just before lunchtime and after arriving at the scene firefighters had to cordon off a section of the road before bringing the blaze under control.

Dramatic photographs of the incident show flames engulfing the car's engine and plumes of smoke covering the street.

A single appliance from Westland Fire Station attended the incident, which was reported at 12.37pm.

A Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson confirmed: "Firefighters attended an incident involving a car on fire on the Ballysillan Road.

"Firefighters used breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet to extinguish the flames."

NIFRS said the fire was accidental and that there were no injuries reported.

The situation was also brought under control in around 20 minutes.

"The fire was caused by an overheated engine and the incident was dealt with by 12.59pm," the spokesperson said.