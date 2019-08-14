Car, cash and computer stolen in south Belfast burglary

A silver Hyundai, a sum of cash and a laptop were stolen in a burglary in Ardmore Park in south Belfast on Wednesday.

"We received a report at 6.55 am this morning that entry had been gained to the property some time overnight and a laptop, a sum of cash and a silver Hyundai Ix35 (LXZ 3165) were taken," said Detective Sergeant Corrigan.

"I would appeal to anyone who believes they have seen the vehicle, or knows of its whereabouts, to get in touch with us.

"I would also appeal to anyone who was in the area this morning and saw any suspicious activity including persons, to call us on 101, quoting reference number 217 of 14/08/19."

