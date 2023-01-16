Car crashes into gas supply box outside house in Derry during ‘treacherous’ conditions

Pictured is a scene on Creggan Road, Derry, where a vehicle collided with a gas box. (Photo by Aodhan Roberts)

A car has crashed into a gas box outside a house in Londonderry as icy roads wreak havoc across the city.

Emergency services are currently at the scene on Creggan Road, near St Eugene's Cathedral.

It’s understood the vehicle came into contact with a gas supply pipe which is not believed to have been ruptured.

A Firmus Energy engineer is expected to attend the scene to inspect the damage and assess the risk.

The area has been closed to traffic from the end of Marlborough Road to the top of Creggan Hill.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police and fire crews are currently at the scene of a single vehicle road traffic collision in the Creggan Road area of Derry-Londonderry.

"The road is partially blocked.

“Motorists are advised to exercise caution due to icy roads throughout Northern Ireland.

"Stopping distances increase greatly when weather conditions are poor, so slow down and leave a bigger gap between your vehicle and the vehicle in front.”

Meanwhile the PSNI’s Derry City and Strabane Facebook page states that officers are dealing with multiple reports of collisions throughout the area “due to the treacherous weather conditions”.

“Please only venture onto the roads if absolutely necessary, take extra care when driving, expect delays and drive according to the conditions of the road,” a post states.

“We appreciate your understanding and patience as we respond to all calls and attempt to clear the roads.”

SDLP MLA Mark H Durkhan said there are reports of numerous collisions including one along Spencer Road.

“If you have to drive tonight, please take extreme caution,” he warned on social media.

“If you don't have to go out, my advice would be not to.

"DfI gritters are out and we continue to seek refills for grit-boxes.

"Thanks to those out working in this weather – stay safe.”

Motorists have been warned to avoid Bligh's Lane near Lone Moor Road.

A number of drivers were also forced to abandon their cars in the Cornshell Fields area of the city on Monday evening.