Car damaged following Derry petrol bomb attack

A car has been damaged following a petrol bomb attack in Derry on Thursday evening.

Police said the car was set alight in the Arran Court area of the city and confirmed no one was injured in the incident.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The report was made to police at around 10.50pm. The car sustained damage, but fortunately no one was injured.

"Police are appealing to anyone who was in the area and witnessed what happened, or has information which could assist the investigation to call 101, quoting reference 2148 of 17/08/23.”