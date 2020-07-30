Car destroyed in Newtownabbey arson attack

The scene in the Camross Park area of Newtownabbey after the arson attack. Photo by Jonathan Porter / Press Eye.

Police are appealing for information following the incident in the Camross Park area in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Inspector Graham said: “Shortly after 5.15 am, it was reported that a Volkswagen Passat parked in the area had been set on fire.

"It is reported that a window on the vehicle was smashed and an accelerant poured in through the window and set alight.

“The Fire Service attended and extinguished the fire, thankfully no one was injured however the vehicle was completely destroyed.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and we would appeal to anyone with any information to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 213 30/07/20. You can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ . You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/ ”